LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
LiveRamp Stock Down 15.0 %
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of LiveRamp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
