LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LiveRamp Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

