LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

