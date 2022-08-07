LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
LiveRamp stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,661,000 after acquiring an additional 523,243 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
