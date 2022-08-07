Loews (NYSE:L) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Loews from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE L opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Loews has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $10,023,518.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 847.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after buying an additional 317,874 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 317,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after buying an additional 264,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.