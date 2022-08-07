Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 364 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000.

FCN opened at $160.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.50 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.53.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

