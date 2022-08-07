Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 95,031 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 350.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,031 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.6% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $1,200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $1,485,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 292.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 34,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.