LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $250.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $212.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,099,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

