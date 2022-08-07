Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

About Lumen Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

