Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LUMN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
