Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.94

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as high as $19.34. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 7,283 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

