Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $7,425,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 92,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $174.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

