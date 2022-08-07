Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $153.46 on Friday. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Masimo by 46.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masimo Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

