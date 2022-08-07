mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives C$8.50 Average PT from Analysts

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

Several research analysts have commented on MDF shares. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The stock has a market cap of C$69.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.03. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$9.00.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

