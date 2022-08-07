MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

