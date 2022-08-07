Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 207.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Medifast worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

MED stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

