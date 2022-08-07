Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) vs. Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Financial Review

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meridian and Ames National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meridian currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than Ames National.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

57.0% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Meridian has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Meridian pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ames National has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 20.86% 17.84% 1.62% Ames National 32.84% 11.45% 1.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian and Ames National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $159.51 million 1.10 $35.58 million $4.60 6.25 Ames National $71.02 million 2.83 $23.91 million N/A N/A

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Summary

Meridian beats Ames National on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile and and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

