Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,794 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $185,510,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,566,000 after purchasing an additional 750,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,105,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,901,000 after purchasing an additional 466,218 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.15. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

