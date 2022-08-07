Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,813 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

