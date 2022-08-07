Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,698 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Shares of EXR opened at $197.22 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

