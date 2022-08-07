Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

