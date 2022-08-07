Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $24,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.