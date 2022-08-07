Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,264 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,600.78 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,356.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,430.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.