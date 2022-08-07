Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 28,021 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

