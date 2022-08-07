Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,766 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,872,000 after buying an additional 630,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,003,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Trading Up 1.4 %

American International Group stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.