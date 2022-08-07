Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,143 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $24,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $317.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

