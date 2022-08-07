Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,543 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

MCO stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200 day moving average is $308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.