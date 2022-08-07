Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,454 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $27,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $234.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

