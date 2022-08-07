Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $31,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $7,050,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Trading Up 27.1 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria S. Eitel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.30.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.