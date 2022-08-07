Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KMB opened at $133.38 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

