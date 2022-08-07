Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $29,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

NYSE:EQR opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

