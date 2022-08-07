Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.40 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,761,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.89 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.42.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

