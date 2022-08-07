Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.93 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $250.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.11. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 752.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

