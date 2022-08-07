Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.62 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $22,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,195.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,119.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,032.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.