Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $23.15 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after acquiring an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after acquiring an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $509,423,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,480,000 after buying an additional 237,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $234.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.