Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.63 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $25,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,829,000 after buying an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NYSE:CNC opened at $93.05 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

