Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.15 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $28,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 249,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,343,948.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,912,524.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

