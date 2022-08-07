Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $32.25 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after buying an additional 136,317 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Shares of ROP opened at $431.92 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.82 and its 200 day moving average is $434.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

