Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,375 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $407.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.91 and a 200 day moving average of $443.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $698.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.