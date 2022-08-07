Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after buying an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $81,546,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after buying an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.18.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $212.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

