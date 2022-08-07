Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $29,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $136.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

