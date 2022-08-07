Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $312,407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $227.30 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.04 and a fifty-two week high of $342.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.27.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

