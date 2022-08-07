Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 29,187 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 884,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

