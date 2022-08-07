Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $345.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $331.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCK. Argus cut McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $332.85.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $346.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a one year low of $192.38 and a one year high of $348.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average is $306.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 24.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 82.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 36.5% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 207.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after buying an additional 47,286 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 67.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 117,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,293,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

