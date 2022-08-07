Morgan Stanley Raises Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $40.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

Parsons stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $20,520,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth $17,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Parsons by 4,326,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 216,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.