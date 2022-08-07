M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,925 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $241,675,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

MLM stock opened at $355.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.27 and its 200-day moving average is $352.37.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

