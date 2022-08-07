M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.95.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $237.99 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

