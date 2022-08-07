M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $51,882,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $37,283,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19,901.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($262.89) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.11. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

