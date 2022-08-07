M&T Bank Corp Buys 6,464 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of TEAM opened at $268.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 136.11%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.16.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

