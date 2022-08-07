M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 155.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $131.39 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

