M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $19,048,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $456.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.