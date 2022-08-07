M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of Evergy worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after buying an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

EVRG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.02. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

