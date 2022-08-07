M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $431.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.90.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

